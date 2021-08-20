Key Financial Inc Has $94,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.58. 19,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

