Key Financial Inc Invests $75,000 in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. 33,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.