Key Financial Inc Sells 210 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

