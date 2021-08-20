Key Financial Inc Sells 515 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.32. 1,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,303. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $132.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.