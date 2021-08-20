KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

