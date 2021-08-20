Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.69 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $168.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.81.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.