Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.75.

KEYS stock opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $168.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

