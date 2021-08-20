Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.590-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.79. 801,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,597. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.75.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.