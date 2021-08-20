Klaytn Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $124.84 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00136651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00148641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.48 or 1.00100156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.52 or 0.00940675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.81 or 0.00713553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.95 or 0.06704369 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,650,844,336 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497,195,880 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.