Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €13.00 by Nord/LB

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.13 ($15.45).

ETR KCO opened at €11.28 ($13.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.93. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

