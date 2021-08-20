Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

KSS stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

