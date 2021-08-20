Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.
KSS stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
