Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 102,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,507,794 shares.The stock last traded at $53.83 and had previously closed at $51.85.

The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

