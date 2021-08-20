Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KOJAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Danske downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock remained flat at $$24.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

