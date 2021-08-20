Konomi Network (KONO) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $16.31 million and $2.34 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00858887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00109467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,072,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

