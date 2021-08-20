Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.39.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at 14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of 12.82 and a 52 week high of 21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts bought 4,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,182,011 shares of company stock worth $99,041,245.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

