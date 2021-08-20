Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
DNUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.39.
Krispy Kreme stock opened at 14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of 12.82 and a 52 week high of 21.69.
In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts bought 4,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,182,011 shares of company stock worth $99,041,245.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
