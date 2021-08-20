Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 14.91, but opened at 14.44. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at 15.15, with a volume of 4,026 shares.
DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.39 per share, with a total value of 3,378,023.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,416,759 shares of company stock valued at $102,419,269 in the last 90 days.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
