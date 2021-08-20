Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 14.91, but opened at 14.44. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at 15.15, with a volume of 4,026 shares.

DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.39 per share, with a total value of 3,378,023.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,416,759 shares of company stock valued at $102,419,269 in the last 90 days.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

