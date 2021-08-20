KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

