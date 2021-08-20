Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $72.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

