La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,187,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LZB stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.81%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.