LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $17.15 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00136895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00148100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,223.28 or 1.00242448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.18 or 0.00924935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.44 or 0.06625579 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

