Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 121 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.48. The company had a trading volume of 84,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,349. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.