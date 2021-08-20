Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,429 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

