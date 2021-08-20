Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.10. 141,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

