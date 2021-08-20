Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,226 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. 78,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,278. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

