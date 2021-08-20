Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.