Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 792 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 157,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,870. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

