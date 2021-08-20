Lancaster Colony Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $186.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $162.53 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.12.

LANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

