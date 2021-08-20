Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LGO stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $826.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $436,817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $626,000.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

