Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $176,435.45 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,927,043.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13.

On Thursday, August 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,039,774.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23.

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.