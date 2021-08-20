Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target to C$1.30

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$1.30 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.00.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$4.40.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

