Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
NYSE LGI opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $21.75.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Ex-Dividend
