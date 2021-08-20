Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1,994.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $2,977,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Humana by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $413.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.46. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

