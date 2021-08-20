Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 680,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 117,702 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,882.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,845. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26.

