Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.54. Lear posted earnings of $3.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $14.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.20 to $19.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

LEA stock opened at $154.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Lear by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lear by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Lear by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

