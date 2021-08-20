LegalZoom.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
NASDAQ LZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,574. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
