LegalZoom.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ LZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,574. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

