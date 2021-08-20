Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.09% of Lemonade worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 310.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.45. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

