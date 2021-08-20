Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,755 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $330.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.84. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

