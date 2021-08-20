Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) were up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 74,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 422,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

