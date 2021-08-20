Lido DAO Token Tops One Day Volume of $231.66 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.41 or 0.00013119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $157.33 million and $231.66 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

