Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.690-$4.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.81.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

