Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

LCUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $17.92 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $394.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

In related news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

