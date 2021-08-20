LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $6.92 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

