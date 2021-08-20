Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $7,873,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 205.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 132,221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $19,489,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

