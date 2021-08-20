Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

