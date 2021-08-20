Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $729.35 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $729.35 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00846883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00048540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

