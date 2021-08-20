Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after buying an additional 938,405 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after purchasing an additional 502,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 2,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,328. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

