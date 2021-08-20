Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 584 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

