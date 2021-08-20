Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,054 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.63.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.