LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.550-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.92 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.020-$-1.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages have commented on LPSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

