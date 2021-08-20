Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$89.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$89.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

